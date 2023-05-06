Amber Heard ditches Hollywood for Spain to focus on daughter

Amber Heard has ditched Hollywood and is now living in Spain, according to reports.

The mum-of-one is believed to have relocated from her home in the US to Spain after taking a step back from work as an actress.

It is understood her top focus is raising her young daughter Oonaugh - who was born via surrogate in 2021 - away from the spotlight.

“She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," a source told the Daily Mail Newspaper's Alison Boshoff.

"I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project.”

The 37-year-old star was last year found by a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, to have defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp in an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

After the jury returned their verdicts, the Black Mass actor was awarded US$10 million (NZ$15.8 million) in compensatory damages and US$5 million (NZ$7.9 million) in punitive damages.

The judge then lowered the amount to US$350,000 (NZ$550,000) because of a cap in the state of Virginia, while Amber was awarded US$2 million (NZ$3.15 million) compensatory damages for her countersuit.

While the case was ostensibly about libel, most of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed.

The case captivated millions through its television coverage and impassioned followers on social media who dissected everything from the actors’ mannerisms to the possible symbolism of what they were wearing.

In a statement released on Instagram after the settlement was made public, Heard said: “After a great deal of deliberation, I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia.

”It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth, and in doing so, my life as I knew it was destroyed.

“The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission.

“This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.

“I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder.”