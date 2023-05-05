World
1News

Opinion: Australia doesn't appear to care about King's coronation

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
55 mins ago
A flag featuring Britain's King Charles III is displayed for sale to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, at a store in London

A flag featuring Britain's King Charles III is displayed for sale to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, at a store in London (Source: Associated Press)

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt about Australians, is that they’ll look for any excuse to head down to the pub for a meal and a drink.

AFL final? Chicken schnitty and a schooner of beer.

Anzac Day? Glass of house white and a game of two-up.

However, one week out from the coronation of King Charles, you’d be struggling to find a place to watch the ceremony in public.

Pubs and bars that I’ve seen around Sydney aren’t using it as an event to get people in the door, which is bizarre considering the timing is perfect for having a drink.

I’ve been calling around the very few publicised events in Sydney, and it’s fair to say you wouldn’t have trouble getting a ticket.

The organiser of one cocktail event in the CBD tells me they’ve only managed to sell 30 tickets so far.

In fact, most people I’ve spoken to have had no idea it’s happening this week, with a decent proportion telling me they likely wouldn’t be tuning in.

Australia’s less-than stable future with the monarchy has always been discussed.

While there was a surge of support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (60% believe Australia should remain a Monarchy while only 40% say Australia should become a Republic), there are growing signs the winds are changing.

The $5 note here has long featured the Queen, but instead of switching to the King, it’ll be redesigned to feature Indigenous history.

Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is openly pro-Republic and has said he’d like to see a referendum on the topic.

Judging from the lack of royal anticipation around, I’d say there might be some decent public support as we enter a new era.

(Source: 1News)

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz.

WorldOpinion and AnalysisAustraliaRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sydney referees to wear body cameras after assault

Sydney referees to wear body cameras after assault

Khodr Yaghi, 45, needed reconstructive surgery and spent four nights in hospital after being bashed at the end of a match in Padstow last Friday.

10:18am

2:00

Prince William pours a pint, meets public before coronation

Prince William pours a pint, meets public before coronation

With just two days to go until the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, William and Kate took time to chat with royal fans, tourists and Londoners.

7:37am

Second teen charged over QLD car crash that killed 3 women

Second teen charged over QLD car crash that killed 3 women

6:46pm

Watch: Man leads Aussie police on meth-fuelled e-scooter chase

Watch: Man leads Aussie police on meth-fuelled e-scooter chase

2:24pm

2:22

Average Sydney rental price reaches record highs

Average Sydney rental price reaches record highs

Wed, May 3

Remains of missing man likely found in crocodile stomach

Remains of missing man likely found in crocodile stomach

Wed, May 3

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Man arrested after flurry of burglaries at Wellington restaurants

Man arrested after flurry of burglaries at Wellington restaurants

26 mins ago

Supermarkets lose battle over Auckland alcohol sales hours

Supermarkets lose battle over Auckland alcohol sales hours

37 mins ago

Councillor resigns after teen's 'jelly wrestling' comment claim

Councillor resigns after teen's 'jelly wrestling' comment claim

38 mins ago

Family continue search for ‘happy, contented’ missing teen

Family continue search for ‘happy, contented’ missing teen

46 mins ago

NRL considering taking season-opening games to Las Vegas

NRL considering taking season-opening games to Las Vegas

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6