Opinion: Australia doesn't appear to care about King's coronation

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt about Australians, is that they’ll look for any excuse to head down to the pub for a meal and a drink.

AFL final? Chicken schnitty and a schooner of beer.

Anzac Day? Glass of house white and a game of two-up.

However, one week out from the coronation of King Charles, you’d be struggling to find a place to watch the ceremony in public.

Pubs and bars that I’ve seen around Sydney aren’t using it as an event to get people in the door, which is bizarre considering the timing is perfect for having a drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve been calling around the very few publicised events in Sydney, and it’s fair to say you wouldn’t have trouble getting a ticket.

The organiser of one cocktail event in the CBD tells me they’ve only managed to sell 30 tickets so far.

In fact, most people I’ve spoken to have had no idea it’s happening this week, with a decent proportion telling me they likely wouldn’t be tuning in.

Australia’s less-than stable future with the monarchy has always been discussed.

While there was a surge of support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (60% believe Australia should remain a Monarchy while only 40% say Australia should become a Republic), there are growing signs the winds are changing.

The $5 note here has long featured the Queen, but instead of switching to the King, it’ll be redesigned to feature Indigenous history.

Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is openly pro-Republic and has said he’d like to see a referendum on the topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judging from the lack of royal anticipation around, I’d say there might be some decent public support as we enter a new era.

(Source: 1News)

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz.