NZ's toll roads to see price increase from July

New Zealand's three toll roads will see prices go up from July.

Waka Kotahi said revenue collected from tolls is spent on debt repayments and operating costs for the roads.

From July 1, tolls on Auckland's Northern Gateway (SH1), Tauranga Eastern Link (SH2) and Tauranga Takitimu Drive (SH29) will all see increases.

Prices will rise by 20 cents for cars, motorcycles and light commercial vehicles, and by 40 cents for trucks, buses and other heavy vehicles.

See the image below for current and new pricing structures:

Toll road pricing table. (Source: Supplied)

Waka Kotahi said it has kept the toll increases "below average Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the period since the last increase, while ensuring toll revenues will continue to enable the timely repayment of debt".

It comes as the Government in April announced fee changes are on the way for driver licences later this year.

While some will be paying more to get their licence, those who fail tests the first time will get some relief starting October 1.

Fees for those sitting their learner licence will rise slightly from the current price of $93.90 to $96.19, while those aiming for a restricted licence will have to pay $167.57, an increase of just over $30, from $134.80.

The cost of a full driver licence application and test will reduce from $109.50 to $98.96.