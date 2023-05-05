New Zealand
1News

NZ's toll roads to see price increase from July

4:14pm
State Highway 1 before the Johnstones Hill Tunnels.

State Highway 1 before the Johnstones Hill Tunnels.

New Zealand's three toll roads will see prices go up from July.

Waka Kotahi said revenue collected from tolls is spent on debt repayments and operating costs for the roads.

From July 1, tolls on Auckland's Northern Gateway (SH1), Tauranga Eastern Link (SH2) and Tauranga Takitimu Drive (SH29) will all see increases.

Prices will rise by 20 cents for cars, motorcycles and light commercial vehicles, and by 40 cents for trucks, buses and other heavy vehicles.

See the image below for current and new pricing structures:

Toll road pricing table.

Toll road pricing table. (Source: Supplied)

Waka Kotahi said it has kept the toll increases "below average Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the period since the last increase, while ensuring toll revenues will continue to enable the timely repayment of debt".

Click here for more information on New Zealand's toll roads.

It comes as the Government in April announced fee changes are on the way for driver licences later this year.

While some will be paying more to get their licence, those who fail tests the first time will get some relief starting October 1.

Fees for those sitting their learner licence will rise slightly from the current price of $93.90 to $96.19, while those aiming for a restricted licence will have to pay $167.57, an increase of just over $30, from $134.80.

The cost of a full driver licence application and test will reduce from $109.50 to $98.96.

New ZealandTransportTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland train cancellations caused by humidity, weather - KiwiRail

Auckland train cancellations caused by humidity, weather - KiwiRail

Trains across the network were cancelled this morning due to a power outage issue.

58 mins ago

1:43

Cook Strait ferry failure caused by parts overdue for replacement - TAIC

Cook Strait ferry failure caused by parts overdue for replacement - TAIC

The complete engine failure on the Kaitaki ferry in January was caused in part by KiwiRail's failure to replace safety-critical parts, which were years past their use-by dates.

11:27am

Rail protesters arrested after disrupting Wellington traffic

Rail protesters arrested after disrupting Wellington traffic

9:32am

KiwiRail bosses contrite towards MPs about train fail

KiwiRail bosses contrite towards MPs about train fail

5:30pm

3:22

Air NZ wants explanations for repeated bad fuel deliveries

Air NZ wants explanations for repeated bad fuel deliveries

Thu, May 4

Wellington commuter trains return to normal timetables

Wellington commuter trains return to normal timetables

Thu, May 4

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Bluebird bringing back CC's, but you'll have to be quick

Bluebird bringing back CC's, but you'll have to be quick

35 mins ago

Watch: Thieves drive down footpath after Michael Hill smash-and-grab

0:20

Watch: Thieves drive down footpath after Michael Hill smash-and-grab

54 mins ago

NZ to host top women's rugby nations in inaugural tournament

NZ to host top women's rugby nations in inaugural tournament

58 mins ago

Auckland train cancellations caused by humidity, weather - KiwiRail

1:43

Auckland train cancellations caused by humidity, weather - KiwiRail

4:14pm

NZ's toll roads to see price increase from July

NZ's toll roads to see price increase from July

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6