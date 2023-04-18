Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

The Government today announced fee changes are on the way for driver licences later this year.

While some will be paying more to get their licence, those who fail tests the first time will get some relief starting October 1.

Fees for those sitting their learner licence will rise slightly from the current price of $93.90 to $96.19, while those aiming for a restricted licence will have to pay $167.57, an increase of just over $30, from $134.80.

The cost of a full driver licence application and test will reduce from $109.50 to $98.96.

All licence fees are made up of an application fee and the cost of the actual theory or practical test. If the test is failed you currently have to pay to sit it again.

Table of current drivers licence fees with new fees to be introduced in October. (Source: Supplied)

However, from October 1 Waka Kotahi is scrapping retest fees, which the Government touted as cumulatively saving drivers around $5.5 million each year.

For example, a driver will currently have to pay a total of $139.60 for their learner licence if they fail the first time and need to take it again. But under the new pricing structure it will still only cost $96.19 with the free resit.

According to Waka Kotahi data, 76% of learners pass their theory test on the first attempt and 53% of people on a restricted licence pass their practical driving test first time around. This means the majority of people will pay more for their licences than will end up saving money under the new pricing.

A press release from Transport Minister Michael Wood focused on the "average" amount saved with the free resit pricing structure, claiming the cost on learner drivers will be reduced by 20% overall.

“From October 1 2023 the average driver will save $86 when they successfully move through the graduated driver licencing system," Wood said.

"The average cost of a learner licence will decrease by $20, a restricted licence by $35, and a full licence by $31. We’re also removing resit fees for practical driver licence tests, which can be up to $87 each time, which around half of New Zealanders are having to pay when trying for their licence.

“We’re anticipating these changes will cumulatively save drivers around $5.5 million each year. These savings will help ease the pressure on households while budgets are tight."

Other fees are also changing, with the administration cost of renewing a vehicles registration online being increased from $4.10 to $8.66.