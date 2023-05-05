Auckland beach town welcomes back visitors after cordon lifted

Day-trippers and surfers will be celebrating after the cordon at Auckland's popular Piha Beach was lifted at midday today.

Three months on from Cyclone Gabrielle, the cones limiting road access were lifted away, the road now judged safe for increased traffic.

Residents of the popular holiday spot are looking forward to having visitors back, Piha Campground manager Fiona Anderson blunt about the cost of being cut-off.

"[We lost] probably $100,000... in the first few weeks I was in free fall," she told 1News.

Though the excitement for more visitors is palpable, some are concerned about tourists exploiting the town's hardships, such as by taking selfies with properties damaged by slips and flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don't stick your beak or go around rubber-necking and taking photos of peoples' houses," Anderson implored visitors, "think about how you would feel if that was your life that had been destroyed, all of your retirement savings gone."

One major slip on Piha Rd remains to be fixed, bringing the road down to a single lane in one section.

Piha's RSA president Blair Strang said he and other RSA members have been frustrated by Auckland Council's inaction on the vital road.

"Nothing's changed... this morning it was too dangerous for my mum to visit, this afternoon it's safe but the council's done nothing," he said. "We want Aucklanders back, we’ve missed them, our poor RSA's been missing people."

"We're in two minds: We're frustrated with the council's inaction, but we don't want them to turn around and close it."

It's hoped the road will be fully open by next summer.

Though today is a step forward, the settlement continues to feel Gabrielle's sting.