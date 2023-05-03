'Ultimately a distraction': ACT on Meka Whaitiri defection

ACT Party leader David Seymour says Meka Whaitiri's defection from Labour is "ultimately a distraction" from more meaningful issues, and says those in cyclone-affected regions lose out.

It comes with the shock news last night that Whaitiri, a minister, will leave Labour to join Te Pāti Māori, and run in the seat she has held for Labour since 2013.

If she wins the seat, and Rawiri Waititi wins Waiariki again, it will significantly strengthen Te Pāti Māori's position after the election.

This morning, it was revealed Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was not aware of Whaitiri's plan to defect.

Today, Seymour said while the news was a "distraction" from "real issues" it highlighted some of the reasons the Government was "incapable" of dealing with those issues.

“Labour is caught up in internal politics when they should be addressing issues like keeping New Zealand’s streets safe, making life affordable, and getting on with the rebuild in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

“The real losers here are the long-suffering residents of cyclone-affected regions. They’ve watched the Government muck around for months and have now seen two Cyclone Recovery Ministers depart."

He said Whaitiri - who is due to speak at 10am today on her defection - should be, in his opinion, "ashamed" she was "busy playing politics when she should be doing her job and helping these people get on with their lives".

“While Labour is focused on themselves, almost every aspect of New Zealand society continues to decline. It’s time to get the country out of the ditch.”

Whaitiri was made a minister in 2017, holding the Customs Minister role, before she was stood down following allegations she had assaulted a staffer.

An investigation into Whaitiri led then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to lose confidence in Whaitiri as a minister and sacked her from the role.

Whaitiri regained the Customs Minister role in 2020 and added Food Safety last year.

Whaitiri has held the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat since winning it in the by-election triggered by the death of Labour MP Parekura Horomia in 2013.

The seat - which runs much of the length of the east coast of the North Island - has been held by Labour since its establishment in 1999, with Te Pāti Māori candidates coming second in five of its seven general elections.

Today, in the UK, Hipkins appeared blindsided by the news, saying he'd left a message for Whaitiri and “would expect if there was anything significant happening in that area that she would give me a call”.

He'd had no indication from her regarding plans for the upcoming election.

“It’s not been raised with me. I’ve not had any conversations with Meka about it. She’s not raised any with me.”

Hipkins last spoke with her three weeks ago during a caucus meeting.

He refused to comment any further until he had spoken with Whaitiri.