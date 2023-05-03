Politics
1News

PM unaware of rumoured MP defection until UK arrival

8:23am

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he hasn’t spoken to MP Meka Whaitiri about her rumoured defection from Labour to Te Pāti Māori.

He also said the news reached him just as he had arrived in the UK for King Charles III’s coronation.

It's understood Whaitiri will run again in Māori seat Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, the seat she currently holds for Labour.

Speaking to media in London, the PM said he hasn’t yet spoken to Whaitiri, calling the rumours “media speculation".

“At this point, it’s media speculation. Obviously, I haven’t spoken with Meka Whaitiri about that.

“Obviously, I first became aware of that speculation when I arrived here in the UK.”

He said he’s left a message for Whaitiri and “would expect if there was anything significant happening in that area that she would give me a call”.

However, he’s had no indication from her regarding plans for the upcoming election.

“It’s not been raised with me; I’ve not had any conversations with Meka about it; she’s not raised any with me.”

The PM last spoke with her three weeks ago during a caucus meeting.

He refused to comment any further.

“I want to give her the courtesy of hearing what she has to say before I make comment.”

Whaitiri is currently serving as Customs Minister alongside the Food Safety portfolio.

Whaitiri has held the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat since winning it in the by-election triggered by the death of Labour MP Parekura Horomia in 2013.

National leader Christopher Luxon told Breakfast this morning that Whaitiri’s departure is a sign that Labour is “falling apart”.

“What it says is we’ve got a Labour Government that's falling apart.

“We’ve gone from Gaurav Sharma to Kiri Allan and Meng Foon to Stuart Nash leaving as a minister leaving to now another minister leaving."

However, “it doesn’t make any change for us”, as he believes Te Pāti Māori has already ruled out working with National as a coalition partner.

New ZealandPolitics

