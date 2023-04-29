Legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison dies aged 97

Legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison has died, aged 97.

An obituary in The Post newspaper this morning announced Jamison had died in the early hours of Friday morning with her funeral set to take place in her hometown of Rotorua on Monday.

In a heartfelt statement, Netball New Zealand said they were mourning the loss of "a trailblazer in the sport she loved" who was "an inspiring and influential figure who left her mark in many ways".

"Slightly built but with a big personality, Taini was an influential and highly-regarded presence throughout her decades-long involvement. From the varied arenas of playing, coaching and administration, she moved seamlessly through each but made her most memorable imprint on the coaching front," NNZ said.

"Taini Jamison’s immense contribution to netball has enriched the experience for those who play the game today, the value of her rich legacy now part of the sport’s fabric."

Taini Jamison talks to Laura Langman and Katrina Rore during the 2014 Taini Jamison Trophy series against England. (Source: Photosport)

Jamison was born in Rotorua in 1928 and took interest in the sport early on when she was introduced to it at the age of seven.

In a strong era for her province during the 1950s, Jamison still managed to earn selection to the Rotorua representative team before earning higher honours with the North Island team on three occasions - a highlight for players of the time.

It was part of a sports-rich life for the all-round athlete with Jamison also participating in softball, basketball and tennis at provincial level but netball remained her top pick.

"The love of netball stayed with me all the time through everything," she said.

Retiring from playing in 1959, Jamison then spent a decade coaching a consistently successful Rotorua team, helping her build a resume to push for bigger roles in the New Zealand netball system.

It didn't take long for Jamison to be recognised as she became the first Māori coach of the Silver Ferns in 1967.

In what was to become a history-making year for New Zealand netball; Jamison guided the Silver Ferns to a first world title when they swept all-comers in the second edition of the Netball World Championships, held in Perth.

That historic year saw the 1967 Silver Ferns inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame before Jamison and her side returned to the 1971 Netball World Championships in Jamaica and finished runners-up, having spent almost four months away from home.

Jamison finished up as one of the Silver Ferns' most successful coaches of all time with 18 wins in 20 Tests but her contributions to netball far extended from that.

She received many accolades over the years, including the Netball New Zealand Service Award in 1972 while in the 1994 New Year’s Honours, she was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to netball. She was also inducted into the Māori Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, and in 2010, was made a life member of Netball New Zealand.

Jamison was also involved for nearly all her adult life with Netball Rotorua and was its president from 1981 to 2001.

In 2008, Netball New Zealand created the Taini Jamison Trophy to be contested when any netballing nation or nations, other than Australia, play the Silver Ferns in New Zealand.

Taini Jamison stands next to the trophy named after her. (Source: Photosport)

The trophy features a mango pare [hammerhead shark] pattern around the top, and with the Rotorua Netball Māori motif being front and centre to honour Jamison's legacy.

"To have the Trophy named in my honour is really something that I’m very proud of," she said at the time.

"To be able to present the trophy is another honour that I keep close to my heart."