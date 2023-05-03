Te Ao Māori
'Not an easy one': Whaitiri confirms defection to Te Pāti Māori

10:20am
Meka Whaitiri

Meka Whaitiri (Source: 1News)

Meka Whaitiri has confirmed she has resigned from the Labour Party and joined Te Pāti Māori.

In an at-times emotional speech, Whaitiri said the decision was "not an easy one, but it's the right one".

"Māori political activism is part of being Māori. It comes from our whakapapa, and we as Māori have a responsibility to it. Not others, we. Today I'm acknowledging that whakapapa, I'm acknowledging my responsibility to it and it's calling me home."

She said the resignation was effective immediately.

“As the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti sitting MP, I intend to be seated with Te Pāti Māori when we return to Parliament - joining an unapologetic Māori political movement to achieve what was promised to us 183 years ago.”

Addressing the voters of her electorate, Whaitiri became emotional, saying she had served them “tirelessly” for 10 years.

“Let me continue serving you.

“I have spoken my truth, the decision is in your hands.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said it was a "momentous occasion" and a "magnificent day for Māori in Aotearoa".

He said Whaitiri had wanted to make announcement among her own Ngāti Kahungunu people, he said.

Tamihere revealed Heather Te Au-Skipworth - who was announced as Te Pāti Māori's candidate in the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate last year - had voluntarily stepped aside in favour of Whaitiri taking the candidacy.

He said Te Au-Skipworth had said: "I love you and support you and I'm stepping aside for you."

"It's a big thing to put your ego and your mana to one side to awhi your cousin's."

John Tamihere, chief executive of Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust

John Tamihere, chief executive of Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust (Source: Supplied)

Tamihere said Whaitiri's decision had taken "enormous courage".

"She's crossing the floor, she's crossing the bridge, to her own emancipation, from being controlled by others to a party that she controls.

"She's walking away from a ministerial job. She's walking away from a sure thing and she's walking into an unknown but she's doing it for the mana of our people."

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer joked she had only ever been Te Pāti Māori unlike many in the room - referencing how many Te Pāti Māori members are previous Labour candidates or supporters, such as Rawiri Waititi.

"What we're trying to do as a movement - we must never ever settle for less, be taken for granted, compromise and continue to be shackled from being our true selves."

She welcomed Whaitiri "back".

She said she didn't accept the term "waka-jump".

"I refuse to have that kupu (word or phrase), I don't even know who did that, they'd probably never been on a waka in their life.

"It's an affirmation of whakapapa."

Labour responds

Shortly after news of Whaitiri's defection was announced, Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni gave a statement on the matter.

"Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made the decision on confirmation of Meka Whaitiri’s resignation from the Labour Party this morning," Sepuloni said.

"Obviously we’re disappointed in Meka Whaitiri’s decision. But we are moving on. Decisions on the permanent allocation of the portfolios will be made in the next week.

"Until then, Kieran McAnulty will be the Acting Hawke's Bay Lead Minister for Cyclone Recovery, Ayesha Verrall will be the Acting Minister for Food Safety, Peeni Henare will be the Acting Minister for Veterans, and Damien O’Connor will be the Acting Minister of Customs. All Associate Portfolios will return to the lead Portfolio Minister."

Sepuloni said Labour was proud of its track record with Māori and the party "haven't had a reason" for Whaitiri's move.

Sepuloni said she had heard a rumour yesterday at midday which she passed on to Labour's chief of staff.

She said the decision was made for Kiri Allan to travel to meet Whaitiri face to face.

Sepuloni declined to disclose what the two had discussed.

