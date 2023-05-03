Entertainment
Michael J Fox admits Parkinson’s battle 'getting tougher' every day

Michael J Fox says his Parkinson’s battle is “getting tougher” by the day.

The Back to the Future actor, 61, has battled the disease for more than 30 years and added even though his struggle with it is increasing, he is optimistic new research will relieve future sufferers’ pain.

He said in a chat with CBS Sunday Morning that his degenerative illness is a “gift that keeps on taking” and added to interviewer Jane Pauley: “It sucks – it’s getting tougher, it’s getting harder, every day you suffer, but that’s the way it is.”

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991, a year after Back to the Future Part III was released.

He added that despite his fight with the illness’ symptoms – which include involuntary shaking, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles – he has a “certain set of skills” that allow him to cope.

Michael, who has four children with his wife, Tracy Pollan, and retired in 2020, said: “I recognise how hard this is for people and recognise how hard it is for me, but I have a certain set of skills that allow me to deal with this stuff and I realise, with gratitude, optimism is sustainable.

“If you can find something to be grateful for, then you find something to look forward to and carry on.”

Michael founded the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, which has raised more than $1.75 billion for research funding.

He told the CBS Show its recently published study that says researchers have discovered a biomarker for Parkinson’s “changes everything” for sufferers.

Michael added: “I know where we are right now. In five years, they will be able to tell if you have it, they will be able to tell if you’re ever going to get it, and we’ll know how to treat it.”

