Back to the Future stars embrace in touching reunion

Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted fans at a New York Comic Con panel when they embraced in a touching reunion over the weekend.

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox embrace on stage. (Source: Getty)

The actors appeared in the iconic 80s flick 37 years ago and have remained friends ever since.

Fox outlined how Lloyd has been a great source of strength since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's at just 29 years of age.

"People like Chris have meant so much to me, and so many of you have too," Fox said to the audience.

"It's not about what I have, it's about what you've given me: a voice to...help people."

Lloyd said the pair shared an "immediate chemistry" on the set of Back to the Future in 1985.

Fox also heaped praise on his co-star, "all I had to do was just react, just take it in and let it wash over me. I thought he was brilliant. That was the whole thing, be with Chris and let it be Chris, and enjoy it...It was a thrill. Anytime I got to work with him, I knew it was gonna be a good day."

The actors, Fox now 61 and Lloyd 83, went on to work on two more Back to the Future sequels.