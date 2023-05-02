Wellington rain radar online again after major upgrade

Wellington’s rain radar is up and running again after a being offline for two months to undergo a significant upgrade.

The new $2.1 million radar provides real-time rain observations for the central North Island, and the upper South Island.

“The upgraded radar provides more detailed information for our meteorologists such as the size and shape of precipitation (raindrops, hailstones or snowflakes), which means we have a much clearer picture of what’s happening in the atmosphere during a weather event,” said Metservice’s Chief Executive Stephen Hunt.

The upgrade has been 15 months in the planning, with the radar itself imported from Finland, while the protective dome, which encases the technology, comes from Italy.

“Aside from its forecasting value to our meteorologists, real-time rain radar data is of great importance to hydrologists, emergency management staff at regional councils in Marlborough, Tasman, Wellington and Manawatū,” said Metservice’s Meteorological Data Services Manager Kevin Alder.

This is the sixth radar in MetService’s network of 10 radars that now operates dual polarisation technology.

The Canterbury radar located near Rakaia is next in line for an upgrade which will take place summer 2024/25.

“As the authorised provider of severe weather warnings, we are always looking to continually improve our forecasting tools and enhance our forecasting abilities – it’s imperative as we know that these warning services are crucial in our changing climate,” said Hunt.