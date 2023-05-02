Four youths arrested after spate of Christchurch burglaries

Four youths have been arrested, alleged to have been involved with a spate of burglaries in Christchurch overnight.

It follows nearly a fortnight of ram-raids and burglaries, with youth offenders believed to be largely responsible.

Police were notified of a burglary of a dairy on Colombo Street around 2.40am before a vehicle was used to gain access to a commercial premises on Riccarton Road at 3.49am.

Another commercial premises was burgled on Sparkes Road in nearby Hoon Hay around 4am.

Police believe all three incidents are linked to the four youths, who’ve been referred to Youth Aid.

Police also responded to another burglary to a dairy on Farrington Avenue in Fendalton around 2.15am.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine what was taken and to locate the offender/s.