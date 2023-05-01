New Zealand
More heavy rain on the way as deluges cause slips, flooding

2:45pm
Slip on State Highway 2's Karangahake Gorge.

Slip on State Highway 2's Karangahake Gorge. (Source: Supplied)

MetService warned that more heavy rain is on the way for Auckland and Northland, as rain has seen new slips close roads in Coromandel.

The subtropical low which arrived over the weekend brought down a slip on State Highway 2's Karangahake Gorge. The road is currently closed in both directions.

"Contractors are arriving to the clear the slip and provide traffic control," a Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said. "Police are currently turning vehicles around."

Another slip is causing traffic issues on State Highway 25 just north of Thames.

Digger works on slip north of Thames.

Digger works on slip north of Thames. (Source: 1News)

MetService also issued an update on the weather situation.

"A feed of subtropical air is currently producing heavy rain over Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty today (Monday)," MetService said this afternoon.

"This band of rain is expected to move eastwards over northern Tairāwhiti/Gisborne tonight before moving back towards the west tomorrow night. Orange Heavy Rain Warnings are in place for these regions."

While the weather has currently eased off in both Northland and Auckland, the latter of which escaped the worst of the weather, MetService warned more rain is on the way this week.

"There is the risk of another period of heavy rain in these areas from Wednesday, which may affect the Coromandel as well."

Heavy rain warnings are also in place further south, with the West Coast and Tasman in line for some big rainfall totals.

"Orange Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches are in place, as well as a strong wind watch for northeasterly winds affecting southern Westland tomorrow," MetService said.

"In comparison, the east of the South Island from Canterbury southwards will have mostly dry and settled weather this week."

The air moving in from the subtropics means average temperatures will also be higher around the country, with many places experiencing overnight temperatures more than six degrees warmer than average.

