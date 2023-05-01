Last CCTV image of missing Christchurch man released

Police are appealing for any sightings of a missing 66-year-old Christchurch man.

Police said the man, named Jan, was reported missing yesterday.

He was last seen on High Street, Rangiora at around 3pm, police say. An image, apparently taken from a surveillance camera, was released showing the missing man.

"He was last seen wearing a khaki jacket and dark-coloured jeans. Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Missing 66-year-old from Christchurch. (Source: Police)

People with information on the missing man's whereabouts have been asked to call 111, quoting file number 230501/5308.