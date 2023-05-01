Heritage building in Auckland falling into state of disrepair

A heritage building in Auckland is falling into a state of disrepair, and now locals want to change the law to save it.

The Bayswater Boating Club is not allowed to be used for commercial gain due to an act that was passed 100 years ago.

Once the hub of the community, it now stands battered.

The land where the heritage building sits was gifted through an Act of Parliament in 1923.

"It's been here a long time, over 100 years, and it's an icon, and it needs to be looked after," Takapuna Boating Club's Commodore James Jordan said.

Under the condition, it's only allowed to be used for recreation, so the likes of swimmers and boaties could gather.

"Saturday night dances were a feature; we know a lot of couples who got married and lived on in the area," Jordan said, reminiscing about the club's prime.

But the act prohibits the building from being used for commercial gain.

Described as a "flaw", the boating club wants the legislation amended.

"The commercial rent will give us the ability to look after the building… and get the community back here and get sailing back here, which is what the club wants," Jordan said.

Repairing the heritage building could cost more than $700,000, a figure the club says it can't afford unless the legislation is changed.

Local politicians are in support, and now the council is consulting with the community.

"Once that consultation is done and the feedback has come back, then we will lead the legal process, which is to promote the bill and the amendment through to Parliament," Auckland Council's general manager of parks and community facilities Taryn Crewe said.

It's hoped the change will save other sites in similar situations so that heritage buildings can live on.

"I think if there are other acts out there that constrain clubs to be able to operate in a more financially fiscal way, then they absolutely should be looking at how they can do that differently," Crewe said.