New Zealand
1News

Heritage building in Auckland falling into state of disrepair

7:12pm

A heritage building in Auckland is falling into a state of disrepair, and now locals want to change the law to save it.

The Bayswater Boating Club is not allowed to be used for commercial gain due to an act that was passed 100 years ago.

Once the hub of the community, it now stands battered.

The land where the heritage building sits was gifted through an Act of Parliament in 1923.

"It's been here a long time, over 100 years, and it's an icon, and it needs to be looked after," Takapuna Boating Club's Commodore James Jordan said.

Under the condition, it's only allowed to be used for recreation, so the likes of swimmers and boaties could gather.

"Saturday night dances were a feature; we know a lot of couples who got married and lived on in the area," Jordan said, reminiscing about the club's prime.

But the act prohibits the building from being used for commercial gain.

Described as a "flaw", the boating club wants the legislation amended.

"The commercial rent will give us the ability to look after the building… and get the community back here and get sailing back here, which is what the club wants," Jordan said.

Repairing the heritage building could cost more than $700,000, a figure the club says it can't afford unless the legislation is changed.

Local politicians are in support, and now the council is consulting with the community.

"Once that consultation is done and the feedback has come back, then we will lead the legal process, which is to promote the bill and the amendment through to Parliament," Auckland Council's general manager of parks and community facilities Taryn Crewe said.

It's hoped the change will save other sites in similar situations so that heritage buildings can live on.

"I think if there are other acts out there that constrain clubs to be able to operate in a more financially fiscal way, then they absolutely should be looking at how they can do that differently," Crewe said.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Māngere locals air fears over flood-prone infrastructure

Māngere locals air fears over flood-prone infrastructure

Māngere residents want Auckland Council to fix their blocked drains and take faster action to protect them from future flooding events.

12:38pm

Find out how much drivers will pay to use new $830m Auckland road

Find out how much drivers will pay to use new $830m Auckland road

Construction has already begun on the highway and is expected to be finished in 2026.

10:43am

Wild weather to get worse before it gets better - meteorologist

Wild weather to get worse before it gets better - meteorologist

7:07am

6:27

AT cancels some ferry services as wild weather sets in

AT cancels some ferry services as wild weather sets in

10:56pm

3:26

Erebus memorial scrapped despite engineers' anti-slip solution

Erebus memorial scrapped despite engineers' anti-slip solution

Sun, Apr 30

More asbestos discovered in Central Auckland fire station

More asbestos discovered in Central Auckland fire station

Sun, Apr 30

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

How Kiwi motorists can make a tank of petrol last

4:05

How Kiwi motorists can make a tank of petrol last

44 mins ago

Fair Go visits tiny home builder who has failed to deliver

15:55

Fair Go visits tiny home builder who has failed to deliver

55 mins ago

Hipkins has 'warm, insightful' phone call with Ukraine's Zelensky

Hipkins has 'warm, insightful' phone call with Ukraine's Zelensky

7:34pm

Lifelong NFL dream comes true for college standout with Kiwi roots

2:20

Lifelong NFL dream comes true for college standout with Kiwi roots

7:20pm

How the wine industry is combating climate change

2:08

How the wine industry is combating climate change

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6