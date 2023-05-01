World
Dog owners warning after pup snatched by giant croc in Queensland

55 mins ago

The owners of a dog that was snatched by a giant saltwater crocodile are warning people to be wary of their pets around the water.

Video, taken near Wiepa in Cape York, North Queensland, shows the brutal attack unfolding after two dogs were stalked by the animal.

The attack was swift, with the croc leaping out of the water and snatching one of the dogs in its powerful jaws before swimming away.

The second dog managed to run away, escaping the same grim fate as the other.

A group of other dogs can later be seen jumping into the water to scare the reptile off.

Now, one of the dog's owners is asking people to be wary of animals near the shoreline.

"The pup that got taken by the croc was ours… stay safe around the water's edge," they told News Corp.

On the Queensland Department of Environment’s website, it warns locals to keep their pets close when in croc territory.

"Dogs are attractive prey to crocodiles. Keep your pets on a lead and away from the water's edge."

It also advises people to avoid kayaking, to stay 5m from the water's edge and be extra cautious at dusk or dawn.

Crocodiles are the apex predator for many of Australia's rivers and shorelines.

Saltwater crocodiles can grow up to 6m long and have a bite force of 3700 pounds per square inch.

