Croc search continues following north Queensland attack

Wildlife officers are still searching for a crocodile after a man was attacked on the weekend in far north Queensland.

Rangers from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services continued their search in the waters off Archer Point, near Cooktown on Monday.

"Wildlife officers did not see a crocodile overnight but are currently on the water-conducting vessel-based searches," the Department of Environment and Science said in a statement.

The attack happened just before 1pm on Saturday (local time) when a man, aged in his 40s, who was spearfishing, was sprung upon and suffered lacerations to his head, shoulder and leg.

He was airlifted by helicopter to Cairns Hospital in stable condition.

"It has bitten him three times and dragged him to the bottom where he's managed to, according to him, stick his fingers in the crocodile's eyes multiple times and escape before swimming towards the shore," Queensland Ambulance flight paramedic Valerie Noble said.

Saturday's attack is the third crocodile incident in two months after a man was bitten at Newell Beach last Tuesday and a 37-year-old man was attacked at Bloomfield in February.

The 4.2-metre crocodile involved in the Bloomfield incident was shot and killed by wildlife officers.