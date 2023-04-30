Inaugural Skedaddle race brings hundreds of runners to North Canterbury

Long distance trial runs are becoming increasingly popular, but the latest has the added lure of its proceeds going towards a good cause.

Yesterday's inaugural Skedaddle race was run on the aptly named, Mt Skedaddle, in North Canterbury, about an hour and a half from Christchurch.

Right from the start line, the event comes with special privilege.

"Island Hills Station is a private walking track, it's not open to the public, everyday of the week," said race Director, Richard Negus.

"You either have to be a paying guest on the walking track or you run Skedaddle."

"So for around 400 runners, it's more than just a personal challenge to push themselves to the finish, but a conservation one too."

Station landowner, Dan Shand, said: "this event allows us to get some money together to do pest and weed control in our protected area that we have."

That protected area includes more than 3000 hectares of un-grazed land and a fair chunk is under a QEII Open Space Covenant - one of the largest in the region.

"We've done a lot of work thanks to the walkers... we've got to purchase traps... we've been able to get the numbers [of pest] down over the years," said Shand.

Shaun Monk helps maintain and keep the trails in check and said, "it's really rare to have on farm conservation projects and we want to showcase that farmers are doing a lot of conservation projects as well."

But there is an ultimate goal - to help re-introduce native species back into the back country wilderness, including our national bird.

"We hope to get like orange fronted parakeets and eventually even Kiwi back here," said Shand.

"We know it's possible, it's just gonna take some time, and a lot of work and a lot more runners."

Hoping that one day it can be a space for all to enjoy in the future.