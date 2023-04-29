Politics
1News

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

By Jessica Mutch McKay, 1News Political Editor
7:02am
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (Source: 1News)


Analysis: The Prime Minister made a politically calculated move this week to leave the door ajar on the issue of a capital gains tax.

Chris Hipkins gave us the first taste of what to expect in the election year Budget this week when he delivered a speech to the business industry in Auckland.

He ruled out a capital gains tax in the Budget, and he’s dampening down expectations behind the scenes.

It came after Inland Revenue released a report into how much tax the super-wealthy paid on their whole income — 9.4% including GST — and Treasury released one on how much tax ordinary New Zealanders paid, which was found to be about 20.2%.

Amid that, importantly, Hipkins isn’t saying a blanket "no" to the politically fraught capital gains policy.

It's fraught because it’s hard to target it precisely, it hurts “mum and dad” investors (which means they probably won’t vote for him) and it adds to the idea of “tax, tax, tax” that Labour is trying to ditch.

In 2019, then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted she supported a capital gains tax but said it would never happen under her watch.

Hipkins made a calculated decision not to follow her lead, explaining that he won’t be playing the “rule in, rule out” game. That’s a thought-out political move. It gives him options.

In the meantime though, it also allows rival parties to raise questions about Labour’s tax plan. The parties won’t reveal their policies until closer to the election.

Hipkins also said he’s open to adjusting the tax thresholds, but not right now.

We could see these adjusted to give people a little bit more money in their pocket and if it’s an election promise it could kick in around April 2024.

National is also promising adjustments.

There’s been a lot of talk on tax this week and while the door remains ajar, there will continue to be.

Current tax brackets

10.5% - $0 to $14,000

17.50% - $14,001 to $48,000

30.00% - $48,001 to $70,000

33.00% - $70,001 to $180,000

39% - Remaining income over $180,000

New ZealandPoliticsOpinion and Analysis

SHARE ME

More Stories

Minister defends lack of spending to tackle homelessness

Minister defends lack of spending to tackle homelessness

Last year, the Government allocated $75 million over four years to help with homelessness, but only $900,000 has been spent so far.

6:48pm

2:08

Inside Parliament: To tax or not to tax, and hotdog diplomacy

Inside Parliament: To tax or not to tax, and hotdog diplomacy

1News' political reporting team discuss the week in politics.

3:26pm

National's new rental proposal 'us vs them' - Renters United

National's new rental proposal 'us vs them' - Renters United

8:58am

7:14

Bid to delay Green Party list ranking fails

Bid to delay Green Party list ranking fails

Fri, Apr 28

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

Thu, Apr 27

National proposes reinstating no-cause rental terminations

National proposes reinstating no-cause rental terminations

Thu, Apr 27

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Supermarket, fish and chip shop targeted in Christchurch ram-raids

Supermarket, fish and chip shop targeted in Christchurch ram-raids

9 mins ago

Guardsman in US leak case wanted to kill a 'ton of people'

2:37

Guardsman in US leak case wanted to kill a 'ton of people'

45 mins ago

'Absurd' MPI frozen berries poster slammed by suppliers, divides supermarkets

1:20

'Absurd' MPI frozen berries poster slammed by suppliers, divides supermarkets

7:34am

Blues hooker ready for 'dream' first start in Fijian hometown

1:51

Blues hooker ready for 'dream' first start in Fijian hometown

7:02am

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

4:12

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6