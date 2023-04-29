Tramper found safe after night near Canterbury's Little Mount Peel

A tramper who went missing in South Canterbury's Little Mount Peel yesterday has been found safe and well, nearly a day after getting lost.

Shaun, 29, was tramping with his family when, around 1.30pm, halfway along their intended route, he decided to head back to their car, Inspector Vicki Walker said.

His family intended to meet him there but when they returned they found no sign of him. They called police at 6.30pm and it wasn't until shortly before 10am today that he was found.

Walker said police and LandSAR began searching for the tramper that evening, focusing on the many tracks in the area and continuing until early this morning.

The search resumed this morning with five volunteer teams, dogs and a helicopter, covering a large number of tracks in the expansive area.

He was found by a volunteer search team shortly before 10am this morning.

A 5 degree overnight low made for an uncomfortable night for Shaun, who was airlifted out and taken to the Peel Forest Fire Station today.

"We’re grateful to everyone who’s contributed to this successful outcome," Walker said.

Police advise people exploring outdoors to make sure they have adequate supplies of food and water and suitable clothes, and stay put and wait for help if they get lost.