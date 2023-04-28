Three youths on moped arrested after failing to stop for police

Police said six people have been arrested and multiple dirt bikes have been seized following several dangerous driving incidents in Auckland's Counties Manukau South in the past week.

In a statement, Inspector Joe Hunter said five youths aged 12-14 have been referred to Youth Aid services and are forbidden to drive, while a man has appeared in court.

"The arrests come after an incident on 20 April where three youths on a moped failed to stop for police on Great South Rd, Papakura," he said.

"They were taken into custody without incident at a nearby address."

A similar incident occurred on April 21 when two youths failed to stop for police on Birdwood Ave in Pukekohe, and were subsequently apprehended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter said a sixth arrest was made on April 26 after police spotted a motorbike without registration plates on Dominion Rd in Papakura.

"The driver initially fled from Police but was later taken into custody and has since been charged with failing to stop and receives stolen property.

"He has since appeared in the Papakura District Court."

Hunter said police would continue to actively target anyone involved in "anti-social and criminal activity".

"Anyone with further information relating to dirt bike riders illegally on our roads are asked to help police by phoning 111 if it is happening now and 105 after the fact," he said.

He said local communities are needed to help police address unlawful dirt bike riding in the Auckland, noting an ongoing investigation after a large group of dirt bike riders drove throughout parts of the city on Anzac Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series of incidents also follow an event earlier this where over 100 off-road riders drove dangerously through Botany Downs on Easter Sunday.