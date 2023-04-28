World

Sudanese journalist recognises uncle in crowd of evacuees

By Farida Refaat
42 mins ago
Sky News journalist Yousra Albagir

Sky News journalist Yousra Albagir

Sky News journalist Yousra Elbagir was reporting on the arrival of Sudanese evacuees in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia when she spotted a familiar face.

"Oh my god, that's my uncle, that's my uncle," she said while reporting.

In the unexpected and emotional reunion, the pair embrace each other tight, sharing kisses and tears.

Elbagir asks him about his journey to which he says he can't talk as he was too tired.

The Africa correspondent has been reporting closely on the Sudan crisis.

Her uncle is Sudanese-American surgeon Mohsin, who boarded a ship in Port Sudan to escape fighting.

His granddaughter Leena saw the video circulating on Twitter.

"I cannot believe I'm seeing my family stranded like this.... that's my grandfather."

Many people in Sudan are evacuating as the country's military battles paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSA).

The fighting has left Sudanese civilians caught in the crossfire, fending for themselves and desperate for safety.

Concerns over food shortages, water shortages and power outages continue to grow with no end in sight for the war.

WorldAfrica

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kenya cult deaths hits 90 as authorities expand operation

Kenya cult deaths hits 90 as authorities expand operation

Pastor Paul Makenzi allegedly told his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus before burying them in shallow graves.

Wed, Apr 26

Cult investigation of Kenya pastor sees 39 bodies dug up

Cult investigation of Kenya pastor sees 39 bodies dug up

A further four people died after they and others were discovered starving at the Good News International Church last week.

Mon, Apr 24

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

Sat, Apr 22

US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal

US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal

Tue, Apr 18

Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament

Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament

Mon, Apr 17

Zimbabwe's aspiring female artists still 'frowned upon'

Zimbabwe's aspiring female artists still 'frowned upon'

Sun, Apr 16

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Family angered by Perth boy's sentence for killing pregnant mum

Family angered by Perth boy's sentence for killing pregnant mum

28 mins ago

Why food is a rip-off in New Zealand compared to Australia

Why food is a rip-off in New Zealand compared to Australia

42 mins ago

Sudanese journalist recognises uncle in crowd of evacuees

Sudanese journalist recognises uncle in crowd of evacuees

46 mins ago

White woman whose claim caused Emmett Till murder has died

White woman whose claim caused Emmett Till murder has died

4:04pm

Family pays tribute to 'gentle soul' lost at sea on cruise

1:23

Family pays tribute to 'gentle soul' lost at sea on cruise

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6