Sudanese journalist recognises uncle in crowd of evacuees

Sky News journalist Yousra Elbagir was reporting on the arrival of Sudanese evacuees in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia when she spotted a familiar face.

"Oh my god, that's my uncle, that's my uncle," she said while reporting.

In the unexpected and emotional reunion, the pair embrace each other tight, sharing kisses and tears.

Elbagir asks him about his journey to which he says he can't talk as he was too tired.

The Africa correspondent has been reporting closely on the Sudan crisis.

Her uncle is Sudanese-American surgeon Mohsin, who boarded a ship in Port Sudan to escape fighting.

His granddaughter Leena saw the video circulating on Twitter.

"I cannot believe I'm seeing my family stranded like this.... that's my grandfather."

Many people in Sudan are evacuating as the country's military battles paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSA).

The fighting has left Sudanese civilians caught in the crossfire, fending for themselves and desperate for safety.

Concerns over food shortages, water shortages and power outages continue to grow with no end in sight for the war.