Sol3 Mio star goes solo, releases debut album

Moses Mackay, best known for being part of Sol3 Mio, has released his debut album Grace.

It's been a long time coming for the 33-year-old, he wrote one of the album's songs when he was just 17.

"I just got to a point where I was like if I'm not going to do it for me now, I'm going to do it for that 15-year-old boy that was writing songs in his room."

Grace is dedicated to his grandma, who Moses grew up with. It's little known, but Moses struggled with hearing issues for most of his childhood.

"She came over from Samoa and was the one who taught me how to dance, how to sing... without any judgement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was a little bit different, so I wasn't the most popular kid in that respect, kind of the weird guy. But my Nana was the one that made me feel like it didn't matter."

The entire album was put together in LA, Moses even recorded in the same studio that Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars had once used too.

"In Hollywood you find these places, right. But this was my first time experiencing this. I felt like I'm literally starting again.

"There was no team around, the boys weren't around, it was just me. It was just a very humbling experience."

While Moses is looking forward to Aotearoa hearing his album, never fear Sol3 Mio fans, he told 1News there could be another album with the boys soon.

By Grace Thomas