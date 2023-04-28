Entertainment
1News

Sol3 Mio star goes solo, releases debut album

10:09pm

Moses Mackay, best known for being part of Sol3 Mio, has released his debut album Grace.

It's been a long time coming for the 33-year-old, he wrote one of the album's songs when he was just 17.

"I just got to a point where I was like if I'm not going to do it for me now, I'm going to do it for that 15-year-old boy that was writing songs in his room."

Grace is dedicated to his grandma, who Moses grew up with. It's little known, but Moses struggled with hearing issues for most of his childhood.

"She came over from Samoa and was the one who taught me how to dance, how to sing... without any judgement.

"I was a little bit different, so I wasn't the most popular kid in that respect, kind of the weird guy. But my Nana was the one that made me feel like it didn't matter."

The entire album was put together in LA, Moses even recorded in the same studio that Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars had once used too.

"In Hollywood you find these places, right. But this was my first time experiencing this. I felt like I'm literally starting again.

"There was no team around, the boys weren't around, it was just me. It was just a very humbling experience."

While Moses is looking forward to Aotearoa hearing his album, never fear Sol3 Mio fans, he told 1News there could be another album with the boys soon.

By Grace Thomas

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with New York jury

Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with New York jury

Sheeran picked up his guitar and launched into a tune that has him locked in a copyright dispute over Marvin Gaye's soul classic Let's Get it On.

1:16pm

Aussie designer wins lawsuit against singer Katy Perry

Aussie designer wins lawsuit against singer Katy Perry

A judge found the singer did not owe any compensation to the designer because she had used the Katy Perry mark in "good faith".

Thu, Apr 27

Fugees rapper Pras Michel guilty in corruption scheme

Fugees rapper Pras Michel guilty in corruption scheme

Thu, Apr 27

Freddie Mercury's eclectic collection of 'clutter' for sale

Freddie Mercury's eclectic collection of 'clutter' for sale

Thu, Apr 27

2:21

'I'd be an idiot' - Sheeran takes stand in copyright trial

'I'd be an idiot' - Sheeran takes stand in copyright trial

Wed, Apr 26

Louis Baker honours hero koro who served in 28th Māori Battalion

Louis Baker honours hero koro who served in 28th Māori Battalion

Tue, Apr 25

3:35

Latest

Popular

10:09pm

Sol3 Mio star goes solo, releases debut album

2:55

Sol3 Mio star goes solo, releases debut album

9:38pm

Hurricanes hold off Brumbies for gritty win in Wellington

Hurricanes hold off Brumbies for gritty win in Wellington

9:31pm

Thai woman charged with cyanide murder as list of victims grows

Thai woman charged with cyanide murder as list of victims grows

9:16pm

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence cyclone response ends after 77 days

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence cyclone response ends after 77 days

9:02pm

James Corden wraps up final Late Late Show, addresses divided US

James Corden wraps up final Late Late Show, addresses divided US

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6