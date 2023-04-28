Sam Tuitupou destroys Roy Asotasi in brutal Fight for Life win

While new world champion Mea Motu will deservedly take the headlines from last night's Fight for Life boxing event, former All Black Sam Tuitupou can take the plaudits for the quickest, and most brutal, victory.

Tuitupou wasted little time in dispatching former Kiwis league ace Roy Asotasi, sending him crashing to the canvas mere seconds into their undercard fight.

Tuitupou, cheered on by a large crowd of fans that he purchased himself, the Manchester-based hitting began on the front foot and connected with two hard right crosses, the second of which sent his rival to the floor.

Asotasi beat the count but stumbled to the floor once again and the bout was called off.

"All respect to Sammy, he came out and put on a good show," Asotasi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuitupou paid tribute to his opponent and all those who came out to support him.

"I had to put on a performance."