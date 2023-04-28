World
Man using leaf blower shot, killed by neighbour in his own driveway

15 mins ago
Ettore Lacchei, 79, is accused of shooting and killing his neighbour, William Martys.

A man in Illinois was allegedly shot and killed by his neighbour after using a leaf blower at his own property.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, William Martys was found dead in his driveway with a gunshot wound to the head about 7.35pm (local time) on April 12. He was declared dead at the hospital.

This week — after a two-week investigation — authorities arrested Martys' 79-year-old neighbour, Ettore Lacchei, who they say approached Martys and started arguing with him. During the altercation, Lacchei allegedly shot and killed Martys.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said.

"The members of the sheriff's office are relentless when it comes to seeking justice for victims. The members of our Criminal Investigations Division have been working around the clock to bring Mr. Martys' murderer to justice, and I am happy Mr. Martys' family can begin the closure and healing process."

The dispute between the two was not a first. The sheriff's department said that Lacchei had "various perceived grievances" with Martys.

A neighbour of both men also claimed in an interview with Chicago ABC station WLS that Lacchei had pulled a gun on Martys at least once before.

"No one deserves anything like that and it's just kind of crazy to think that someone can just break like that over just a simple argument that can be fixed just talking," neighbour JR McCarty said.

The sheriff's office said investigators found the likely murder weapon near Lacchei's property line.

The shooting is the latest in a string of violence which has seen people shot while doing ordinary tasks.

In the last two weeks, a six-year-old girl was shot while retrieving her ball from a neighbour's yard, a 16 year-old-boy was shot after knocking on the wrong door, and a woman was fatally shot after the car she was in drove up the wrong driveway.

