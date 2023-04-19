World
AFP

US man charged with shooting Black teen who rang wrong doorbell

42 mins ago

(Source: Associated Press)

Prosecutors in the US state of Missouri have announced felony charges against an elderly white man after he allegedly shot and severely wounded a Black teenager who mistakenly rang his doorbell.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was in critical condition after he was shot twice, once in the head, last week when he rang the doorbell at the wrong house while trying to pick up his twin brothers from a friend's home nearby.

Outrage rose over the case throughout the weekend, after it was revealed that the homeowner had been released without charges following 24 hours in custody.

However on Monday, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced that the homeowner, identified as Andrew Lester, had been charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Bail for Lester, whose age was variously given as 84 and 85 by prosecutors and US media, was set at $200,000.

"To pretend that race is not a part of this whole situation would be to have your head in the sand," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told CNN. "This boy was shot because he was existing while black."

The White House announced that President Joe Biden had spoken by phone to Yarl "and shared his hope for a swift recovery."

Yarl's aunt, Faith Spoonmoore, said on a GoFundMe campaign that her nephew was a gifted student who dreamed of studying chemical engineering. As of today, the fundraiser had pulled in more than $2.8 million for Yarl.

Andrew Lester and Ralph Yarl

Andrew Lester and Ralph Yarl (Source: Associated Press)

Deadly shootings are a regular occurrence in the United States, a country of around 330 million people that is awash with an estimated 400 million guns.

But Yarl's case has sparked a particular outcry as the nation continues to grapple with a long history of lack of accountability for violence against African Americans.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference that the information at the time "does not say that it's racially motivated" and that the investigation was still active.

"But as a chief of police, I do recognise the racial components of this case. I do recognise and understand the community's concern."

Andrew Lester

Andrew Lester (Source: Associated Press)

Charges were also filed yesterday in a similar case in New York state, where a 20-year-old woman was shot dead.

Police in New York state said Kaylin Gillis had been fatally shot by a homeowner at the weekend when she showed up with three others at the wrong address when trying to find a friend's house.

"While they were leaving the residence after they determined that they were at the wrong house, the subject came out on his porch for whatever reason and fired two shots, one of which struck the vehicle that Kaylin was in," said Jeffrey Murphy, the sheriff of Washington County, where the shooting took place.

The homeowner identified as the person who fired the shots, 65-year-old Kevin Monahan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false US election claims

Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false US election claims

The announcement averts a prolonged trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by spreading false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

34 mins ago

Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to 'stay with me'

Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to 'stay with me'

Alexis Dowdell’s Sweet 16 birthday party ended with her kneeling beside her fatally wounded brother on the blood-slicked floor of a dance studio in small-town Alabama, the bodies of other wounded teens scattered around them.

5:39am

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

8:45pm

QLD man jailed for robbing 87-year-old father at knifepoint

QLD man jailed for robbing 87-year-old father at knifepoint

5:53pm

Family's warning after US 13yo dies attempting TikTok challenge

Family's warning after US 13yo dies attempting TikTok challenge

5:02pm

Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed

Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed

1:58pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Man charged over shooting at South Auckland shopping centre

Man charged over shooting at South Auckland shopping centre

Police were alerted to the incident in Ōtara after a man presented to hospital with injuries early last month.

December 18, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

3:39pm

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

Thu, Mar 23

Man, 22, charged after 'serious assaults' on Porirua baby

Man, 22, charged after 'serious assaults' on Porirua baby

Thu, Apr 6

Latest

Popular

32 mins ago

New university research centre hopes to transform Pacific health

2:58

New university research centre hopes to transform Pacific health

34 mins ago

Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false US election claims

Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false US election claims

42 mins ago

US man charged with shooting Black teen who rang wrong doorbell

US man charged with shooting Black teen who rang wrong doorbell

47 mins ago

NRLW another opportunity for those who miss out on Black Ferns

2:08

NRLW another opportunity for those who miss out on Black Ferns

7:38am

Auckland apartment residents return home after basement fire

Auckland apartment residents return home after basement fire

7:14am

Trinity the T-Rex claws in more than $9 million at auction

Trinity the T-Rex claws in more than $9 million at auction
1
2
3
4
5
6