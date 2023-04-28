New Zealand
1News

Man fatally shot by police after Feilding standoff named

2:14pm

The man who was fatally shot by police after a Feilding standoff on Sunday has been named.

Police said he was Darren Norman Lyttle, aged 53.

On Sunday, Central District commander superintendent Scott Fraser said: "Officers were initially called to a house in Seddon Street, Feilding shortly before 1pm today, after reports that a man had allegedly shot at a neighbour's window.

"When police arrived at the address, the man refused to come out of the house and speak to officers."

Fraser said "ongoing voice appeals" were made throughout the day to encourage the man to come out.

"The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) was deployed as a precautionary measure and the Police Negotiation Team (PNT) was also in attendance," he said.

"At around 9pm, the man was shot by police after pointing a firearm at officers, and was critically injured.

"Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the man died after being transported to hospital."

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiCrime and Justice

