Inquiries ongoing after police shoot man dead in Feilding

Investigations continue after police shot a man dead following a stand-off in Feilding last night.

The man was shot after pointing his weapon at officers around 9pm. Police raced to the scene around 1pm after reports he had shot a neighbour's window.

He refused to come out and speak to officers, and Central District commander superintendent Scott Fraser said "ongoing voice appeals" were made through the day.

Armed police were deployed as a precaution.

He was shot after pointing a gun at officers. He died in hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The scene examination is ongoing, and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area today as we continue our inquiries and provide reassurance," police said in a statement this morning.