Kaitaia would be 'marching in the streets' if airport closed

A dispute over land has held the fate of Kaitiai's airport in limbo since the land lease expired in 2016 and time is running out to carry out critical repairs.

The Far North District Council has until the end of June to get the airport operating, which councillor Felicity Foy said is all up to the Government taking action.

"Central Government, Land Information New Zealand — it's been in their hands and we've been trying to negotiate this lease and actually thought we got there in October last year, however, just at that time they pulled the rug from underneath us and said we need more consultation with local iwi," Foy said.

"I can tell you now, if they want to close this airport our community will be marching in the streets."

According to the Far North District Council, the land the airport sits on belongs to the Crown. Ngāti Kahu say a local whānau own the land and it's been the subject of Treaty of Waitangi settlement claims.

Foy said that the whole community, including iwi, need access to the airport "as a critical part of [our] infrastructure, and we have our current State Highway 1 closed. We don't need our airport closed — it is now a huge journey for us."

However, after almost seven years of no conclusive understanding of who owns the land, time is running out for the Government to settle the dispute.

"Unfortunately we have our airport here in such disrepair that it's become a health and safety issue... but without that legal lease, without the legal security of tenure, then that investment can't be made," Foy said.

"I have to ask, why have we been forgotten? We are the Far North, we shouldn't be the Forgotten North, why hasn't this been a priority?

"The clock is ticking and our community is anxious."

Land Information New Zealand has been approached for comment.