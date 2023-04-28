Erebus memorial to be moved from Parnell site

The National Erebus Memorial will be moved to a yet undecided new site after February's extreme weather caused safety concerns for Parnell's Dove-Myer Robinson Park.

The memorial is intended to remember the 257 people killed in the 1979 Air New Zealand crash at Mt Erebus in Antarctica.

During the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, landslides occured on the park's cliff edge.

"Updated geotechnical advice shows that building the memorial at the Taurarua / Dove-Myer Robinson Park is no longer suitable or safe for the long term," Culture and Heritage chief executive Laulu Mac Leauanae said.

"Based on careful consideration of the advice, and after discussions with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, Auckland Council and our other project partners, I have decided a new, enduring site for the memorial needs to be found."

Leauanae said he "spoke with Erebus whānau, who have been incredibly supportive and gracious throughout this long journey".

"While this setback is undoubtedly difficult to hear, we remain committed to realising the memorial and will be taking time to carefully consider what the next steps will be."

The selection of the Parnell site for the memorial had generated some controversy, with the ombudsman concluding last year that the ministry should have first consulted the local community and Tāmaki Makaurau iwi.