Police seek witnesses to Porirua shooting

Police investigating a shooting in Porirua City Centre last weekend are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Shortly after midnight, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police had reports of disorder outside a business premises on Serlby Place.

The victim is currently in stable condition but sustained a serious gunshot wound after being shot by an individual with a group of people.

Police say there is no ongoing risk for the community as this is an isolated incident.

Police are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident but are also seeking the public’s help.