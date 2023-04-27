New Zealand
1News

Police seek witnesses to Porirua shooting

By Farida Refaat
4:19pm
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police investigating a shooting in Porirua City Centre last weekend are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Shortly after midnight, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police had reports of disorder outside a business premises on Serlby Place.

The victim is currently in stable condition but sustained a serious gunshot wound after being shot by an individual with a group of people.

Police say there is no ongoing risk for the community as this is an isolated incident.

Police are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident but are also seeking the public’s help.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man arrested after $100k of stolen property found in Masterton

Man arrested after $100k of stolen property found in Masterton

A 45-year-old man was charged after resisting police, who also found him in possession of methamphetamine.

4:31pm

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Joniero Joe Irving was sentenced to four years and eight months imprisonment after a pursuit over gold rings and a necklace caused a man to drown.

3:25pm

Baby blood case: Te Whatu Ora spent $26,000 on lawyer fees

Baby blood case: Te Whatu Ora spent $26,000 on lawyer fees

2:15pm

How the Mama Hooch drink-spike rapists were caught

How the Mama Hooch drink-spike rapists were caught

11:26am

Officer 'not justified' in fatal shooting of 501 deportee - IPCA

Officer 'not justified' in fatal shooting of 501 deportee - IPCA

11:06am

Investigation after Akl man dies in hospital from head injuries

Investigation after Akl man dies in hospital from head injuries

9:59am

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims Natural Selection Tour title

0:33

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims Natural Selection Tour title

29 mins ago

Council approves plan to develop Drury into Napier-sized city

Council approves plan to develop Drury into Napier-sized city

41 mins ago

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

48 mins ago

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

0:28

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

4:59pm

BREAKING

'Horrified': Overhead rail option to slice apart Auckland suburb

4:42

'Horrified': Overhead rail option to slice apart Auckland suburb

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6