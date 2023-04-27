NBA legend Scottie Pippen's nephew snapped up by Nelson Giants

The Nelson Giants have now tapped into that famous dynasty for their national league season here, with recruiting Scottie Pippen's nephew Kavion Pippen.

From first look there's a lot of similarities, the trademark smile, the killer slam dunk and he even wears the famous number 33.

I get that all the time, people think I'm his son said Kavion who goes by the nickname of 'KP'.

"But actually, he's my uncle."

Uncle Scottie just so happens to be a legend of the game, a six-time NBA champion, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a hall of famer.

"He was one of the main reasons, he influenced me to play," said KP.

"My first love was baseball but I had a growth spurt and once I hit that I transferred to basketball."

A decision that's eventually aided the Nelson Giants who have locked in the 26-year-old for a season.

"We saw Kavion playing in the G League, the NBA minor league and we liked what we saw - worked the basketball back channels and got hold of him," said Giants coach Mike Fitchett.

"We've got some advantages, our winter is in the European summer so we can drag really high level players from Europe so they can play year round."

Pippen has been with teams like the Golden State Warriors where he signed with them in 2019 and played preseason games.

While the NBL is far from the NBA's bright lights, it's seen as a springboard to other leagues.

"I've heard great things from my agent telling me he played here in this league," said Pippen.

"I feel like its great and fast-paced like the NBA and I feel like a lot of guys love that game so they want to come over here and let it translate."

Pippen's ultimate goal is to return to the NBA and secure a contract. Lucky he has his uncle Scottie keeping a close eye on his progress up the basketball ranks.

"He just gives me advice on basketball in general - he always likes to stay in touch."

Pippen had a solid debut against the Manawatu Jets, grabbing six rebounds and scoring 14 points. He only arrived in the country just over a week ago but the 2.08m centre is making a huge impression.

"He's a big dude," said Giants guard Tom Ingham.

"He's a big body ya know, very athletic and for us a lot of size which we need in rebounding, shot blocking.

