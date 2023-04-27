Four teens arrested after string of ram-raids in Hamilton

Four teenagers have been arrested by the Waikato Police Tactical Crime Unit after a string of recent ram-raid burglaries in Hamilton.

Police issued search warrants at various Hamilton addresses today, taking the four youths, aged between 14 and 18-years-old, into custody.

"A number of stolen items were recovered, including vape products taken from a commercial premises on Victoria Street on April 26," said Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson in a statement.

“Staff acted with urgency, identifying the offenders believed to be involved,” he said.

“This resulted in some of the stolen property being recovered and the offenders being held accountable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All four youths are scheduled to appear in Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow morning, charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

It comes after six cars were seized by police yesterday, following an illegal street race in Hamilton where CCTV cameras were shot at with paintball gun and a person was assaulted.