Six cars seized after illegal Hamilton street race, assault

2:20pm
Police seizing one of the cars.

Police seizing one of the cars. (Source: Supplied)

Six cars have been seized by police following an illegal street race in Hamilton where CCTV cameras were shot at with paintball gun and a person was assaulted.

The activity took place at 12.50am on Saturday, 15 April, where a group of vehicles were reportedly driving dangerously, doing burnouts and partaking in “antisocial behaviour”.

When police arrived at Pardoa Boulevard, the racers fled to continue near Collins and Ohaupo roads.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested four people for disorderly behaviour.

A total of 37 infringements were issued, and a car was impounded.

Now, six cars have been seized following a series of successful search warrants.

"Information from the public is invaluable in gathering evidence to obtain warrants to seize vehicles involved in illegal start racing," Waikato Road Policing Manager Inspector Tim Anderson said.

"While Police may not be able to respond to all reports of anti-social road use when it happens, officers will use evidence and information from the public to make enquiries after the fact and seize cars when necessary."

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the drivers and what they’ll be charged with.

