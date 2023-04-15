New Zealand
1News

4 arrested after street racing in Hamilton, CCTV cameras shot at

10:48am
A car doing a burnout.

A car doing a burnout. (Source: istock.com)

Four people have been arrested after illegal street racing in Hamilton overnight, which also saw a person assaulted and CCTV cameras shot at with a paintball gun.

Police said the incidents unfolded about 12.50am, when officers were called to Pardoa Boulevard, Chartwell, after reports of vehicles driving dangerously, multiple vehicles doing burnouts, people being anti-social and one person firing a paintball gun at a CCTV camera.

Inspector Will Loughrin said the group fled before officers could arrive.

He said a man was assaulted and left with injuries after confronting the group for their "disorderly behaviour" a short time later near Collins and Ohaupo roads. They then stole his vehicle.

However, police managed to arrest four people for disorderly behaviour.

Loughrin said "a significant amount of police resources" were then sent into the area.

He said others had fled to Airport Rd, were they were dispersed "without further issue". The "remaining few" went to Te Rapa Rd, where they blocked the road with their vehicles and shot at CCTV cameras with the paintball gun.

On top of the four arrests, 37 infringement notices were issued and one vehicle was impounded.

Loughrin said investigations into the assault near Collins and Ohaupo roads are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police, referencing file number 230415/6650.

Other information can be reported to police on 105 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

SHARE

More Stories

Woman and teen boy charged over high school students robbery

Woman and teen boy charged over high school students robbery

The students were robbed on a road in Clevedon, Auckland.

4:27pm

Dunedin woman caught driving 6 times over legal limit

Dunedin woman caught driving 6 times over legal limit

Police said a vehicle was spotted driving "in an unsafe manner" yesterday afternoon.

3:29pm

Flooding forces part of SH25 in Coromandel to close

Flooding forces part of SH25 in Coromandel to close

2:53pm

0:12

Police apologise after man arrested for stealing car he just bought

Police apologise after man arrested for stealing car he just bought

2:26pm

Police investigating if spate of Chch robberies are linked

Police investigating if spate of Chch robberies are linked

1:26pm

Cambridge granny smashes car into ram-raiders' vehicle

Cambridge granny smashes car into ram-raiders' vehicle

Thu, Apr 13

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike was also won by one ticket, taking home $300,000.

Wed, Feb 22

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Poll: 70% think Govt not doing enough to deal with gangs

Poll: 70% think Govt not doing enough to deal with gangs

August 12, 2022

World Cup bonuses: England in line for $30,000 each, Black Ferns $0

World Cup bonuses: England in line for $30,000 each, Black Ferns $0

October 11, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Erling Haaland scores five goals in astonishing 30-minute rampage

Erling Haaland scores five goals in astonishing 30-minute rampage

Wed, Mar 15

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Woman's fight for survival with $12k weekly cancer treatment bill

Woman's fight for survival with $12k weekly cancer treatment bill

11:43am

Henry hat-trick in vain as Black Caps lose first Pakistan T20

Henry hat-trick in vain as Black Caps lose first Pakistan T20

10:48am

4 arrested after street racing in Hamilton, CCTV cameras shot at

4 arrested after street racing in Hamilton, CCTV cameras shot at

9:29am

US High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill

US High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill

8:51am

Spanish climber leaves cave after 500 days in isolation

Spanish climber leaves cave after 500 days in isolation

7:53am

Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist, dies following brief illness

Mark Sheehan, The Script guitarist, dies following brief illness
1
2
3
4
5
6