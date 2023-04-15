4 arrested after street racing in Hamilton, CCTV cameras shot at

Four people have been arrested after illegal street racing in Hamilton overnight, which also saw a person assaulted and CCTV cameras shot at with a paintball gun.

Police said the incidents unfolded about 12.50am, when officers were called to Pardoa Boulevard, Chartwell, after reports of vehicles driving dangerously, multiple vehicles doing burnouts, people being anti-social and one person firing a paintball gun at a CCTV camera.

Inspector Will Loughrin said the group fled before officers could arrive.

He said a man was assaulted and left with injuries after confronting the group for their "disorderly behaviour" a short time later near Collins and Ohaupo roads. They then stole his vehicle.

However, police managed to arrest four people for disorderly behaviour.

Loughrin said "a significant amount of police resources" were then sent into the area.

He said others had fled to Airport Rd, were they were dispersed "without further issue". The "remaining few" went to Te Rapa Rd, where they blocked the road with their vehicles and shot at CCTV cameras with the paintball gun.

On top of the four arrests, 37 infringement notices were issued and one vehicle was impounded.

Loughrin said investigations into the assault near Collins and Ohaupo roads are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police, referencing file number 230415/6650.

Other information can be reported to police on 105 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.