One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

8:58pm
Lotto winners room.

Lotto winners room. (Source: Supplied)

One ticket has won $17.25 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Invercargill.

The winning numbers are - 23, 15, 40, 36, 29, 3, bonus ball 4, powerball 7.

The winning Strike numbers are - 23, 15, 40, 36.

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000. The winning tickets were sold at Flaxmere Pharmacy in Hastings, Woodham Foodmarket in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Strike's top prize was also won by one ticket, which took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Paper Plus Rotorua Central in Rotorua.

Tonight’s draw is the biggest in almost four months – the last time Powerball reached more than $17 million was in January when one lucky Auckland couple took home $23.5 million.

Lotto NZ says anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

