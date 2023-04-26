Karla Cardno's killer set for new parole hearing in December

Paul Joseph Dally, who brutally raped and murdered Karla Cardno in 1989, appeared before a parole board hearing this morning to seek guidance regarding his possible re-integration with society.

The 62-year old was not seeking parole in today’s hearing, but rather wanted the board’s support to follow up on "significant health issues" so that he can receive appropriate medical care.

His specific health conditions and treatments are subject to a suppression order made by board chair Sir Ron Young, but the board heard evidence that his health is "unlikely to improve in a significant way" and that he’s currently unable to work in the prison.

He said Dally is entitled by law to the same level of treatment to anyone else in the community, indicating his health “is pivotal to all this” when reviewing any possible parole.

A prison representative at the hearing said Dally is currently in a low-medium security segregation unit, but had an application to be moved into a self-care residence. He said there were no issues to raise with regards to Dally as a prisoner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dally was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 1990.

He abducted 13-year-old Cardno in 1989 as she cycled to her Lower Hutt home, then watched her family frantically search for her as he raped and tortured her in a nearby house.

He later drove to the Pencarrow coast, smashed her skull in with a piece of driftwood and buried her alive with her hands bound.

Paul Dally (Source: 1News)

Dally has previously been denied parole.

His lawyer said they “weren’t seeking much today other than the board’s support (…) so that he can meaningfully apply for parole next time”.

The board have decided to review his case in December.