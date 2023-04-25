Prince William pays touching tribute to Anzac soldiers

William, The Prince of Wales, was in attendance during London’s Anzac Day dawn service.

The prince, surrounded by security, joined a contingent of Kiwis and Aussies to law a wreath at the ceremony.

Remembering Australian and New Zealand soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.



Lest we forget. #AnzacDay pic.twitter.com/In2ypLSwQk — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2023

This #AnzacDay, we pay tribute to all the men and women in the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, who served and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. pic.twitter.com/7IvRDoERtM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 24, 2023

At the ceremony, the Australian High Commissioner spoke about how many cities across the world will be holding Anzac ceremonies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also reflected on how it was about remembering the fallen in other conflicts too, including the Ukraine war.

Now, there is set to be another ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which is normally open to the public. But, due to preparations for King Charles III’s coronation, it will be a scaled-back private affair.