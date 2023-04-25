World
Prince William pays touching tribute to Anzac soldiers

8:26pm
The Prince of Wales at the London service. (Source: 1News)

William, The Prince of Wales, was in attendance during London’s Anzac Day dawn service.

The prince, surrounded by security, joined a contingent of Kiwis and Aussies to law a wreath at the ceremony.

At the ceremony, the Australian High Commissioner spoke about how many cities across the world will be holding Anzac ceremonies.

He also reflected on how it was about remembering the fallen in other conflicts too, including the Ukraine war.

Now, there is set to be another ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which is normally open to the public. But, due to preparations for King Charles III’s coronation, it will be a scaled-back private affair.

