Chilly start to Anzac Day as cold fronts sweep the country

7:40am
Attendees at the Christchurch dawn service braved the cold this morning as some parts of the country saw their coldest morning of the year so far.

Cold fronts sweeping the country have made for a cool start to Anzac Day, with some parts of the country likely to see frosts and their coldest morning of the year so far.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said this was due to a strong southwesterly change which moved up the South Island on Sunday bringing showers, strong winds and colder air.

Following the chilly start, the weather for Anzac Day was looking relatively settled and temperatures should warm up into the mid-high teens.

It will be mainly fine in the North Island, with just some cloud and a light shower or two pushing into western areas in the afternoon.

The next cold front will bring rain to the west and south of the South Island, but eastern areas look to remain mainly fine with rain only making it as far north as Otago by the evening.

Westerly winds were expected to pick up in the South Island and eastern parts of the North Island with strong wind watches issued for Southland, Clutha, Canterbury High Country, Tasman, northern Wairarapa, and southern Hawke's Bay.

As well as cold temperatures, the southwesterly change has also caused a heavy southwesterly swell to bring large waves to coastlines.

People were advised to take extra care near the water over the next couple of days, especially for coastlines exposed to the southerly/southwesterly and also around high tide.

