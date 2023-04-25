Anzac dawn service at Gallipoli sees biggest turnout in 8 years

Steady rain fell on the Gallipoli Peninsula as the dawn service was held at Anzac Cove today, in Turkey.

More than 130,000 people died during the Gallipoli Campaign of World War I. Around 28,000 of those killed in the campaign were New Zealanders - nearly a sixth of those who landed on the peninsula.

Today, 108 years since New Zealand and Australian troops first landed there on 25 April 1915, more than 1000 people were at the dawn service on the Aegean Sea to pay their respects.

Many were at the site long before the ceremony began, with a makeshift campsite forming from rows of people asleep in sleeping bags on the grass next to memorials, Australia's ABC news reported.

"It's been great so far. There's a great vibe," Sydney's Lliam Ferrier said.

"Everybody is getting behind each other. They've made friends."

The ceremony started with a traditional welcome performed by New Zealand and Australian servicepeople, with karanga and digeridoo piercing the dark morning air.

New Zealand Minister of Defence Andrew Little spoke, saying that decades later we remain in awe of how ordinary men put aside their fears and found such reserves of courage and endurance.

"Their example should inspire us all to try in whatever way we can to make the world a place in which no-one has to endure the kind of suffering and torment that saturated this peaceful cove in 1915."

His tribute highlighted the bravery and self-sacrifice of the medical staff on both sides of the Gallipoli battle, who were invaluable in helping troops injured in the battle.

"Among the many who demonstrated outstanding courage during the Anzac landing of the 25th of April 1915 were the doctors and stretcher bearers of the New Zealand medical corps.

"They risked everything to reach the wounded in the firing line."

Little recalled a story about a New Zealand soldier who praised them.

"An unknown New Zealand sergeant remembering how he had been rescued later told his local newspaper that, in his words: 'The New Zealand medical corps, during those first wild days, showed even greater personal bravery and devotion than our infantry, and they deserve all praise for it'."

Little also thanked Turkey for hosting the event, when it is still dealing with the aftermath of February's deadly earthquakes, and offered his heart-felt condolences and deepest sympathy.

"It is a testament to the strength of the goodwill between our nations that in the aftermath of that natural disaster the Turkish government and people have once again gone out of their way to make us so welcome at this time."

