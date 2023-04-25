New Zealand
Aerial coast search begins for missing Auckland 18-year-old

11:19am
Daniel Kelly.

Daniel Kelly. (Source: NZ Police)

Search and rescue teams have started combing the shoreline of a remote Auckland beach after an 18-year-old and his dog went missing over the weekend.

Teenager Daniel Kelly was reported missing yesterday. A search was launched in the Kariotahi Beach area after his vehicle was located nearby.

Coastguard would carry out an aerial search later today, police told 1News.

A spokesperson said: "Police search and rescue personnel, along with land search and rescue, and Coastguard, will search shoreline, coastal and bush areas in the Kariotahi Beach area. An aerial search of the waters off the beach will be conducted by Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft."

Daniel Kelly's car.

Daniel Kelly's car. (Source: NZ Police)

Authorities continue to appeal to anyone who saw Kelly or his small white dog in the area over the weekend.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone with information about his vehicle's movements. It is a silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims.

"Police and Daniel's family have concerns for his welfare," a spokesperson said.

"Police are asking anyone who may have seen him in the area or has information on his whereabouts to get in contact with us immediately.

Any information should be provided to 111, quoting file number 230424/1494.

