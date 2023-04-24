Police appeal after missing 18yo's car found on Akl beach

Police are appealing for help in the search for an 18-year-old reported missing in Auckland.

Daniel Kelly's car — a silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims — was found near Kariotahi Beach today.

"Police and Daniel's family have concerns for his welfare," a spokesperson said. "Police are asking anyone who may have seen him in the area or has information on his whereabouts to get in contact with us immediately.

Daniel Kelly's car. (Source: NZ Police)

"We would also like to hear from anyone with information about his vehicle's movements."

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who can help is asked to call 111.