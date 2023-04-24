Women affected by Chch mosque attacks remember experiences with art

Women affected by the Christchurch mosque attacks have come together to immortalise their experiences and pay tribute artistically.

Their pieces are now on display in an exhibition at Tūranga, Christchurch's central library.

"The idea was to have the survivors and supporters from [the] March 15 attacks to have a space, a safe space for healing," exhibition organiser Janneth Gil said.

She brought together a group of women for workshops where they explored photography and printmaking techniques, providing creative tools to help people through their grief and healing.

"Many of them chose different photographs from people who they lost, many of them chose trees or the Quran or things that gave them peace… all of them very deep and very meaningful," she said.

Noraini Abbas lost her son in the attack on March 15.

She used a photo from what would be their last holiday together, the two of them hugging at a waterfall.

The ink used for the art was also special, made from the ashes of all the floral tributes left around the city following the attacks.

"This work is not only made by the survivors, it's made by the whole community," Gil said.

This exhibition of their creations is called "Raising Sakinah", Sakinah meaning tranquillity and peace.

One of the artists, Badia Sabil, said it's special seeing the work on public display.

"To see this in a big library in New Zealand, and people can come and visit, it's amazing," she said.

The exhibition runs until May 21.

Gil hopes the women's stories take on a life of their own.

"My idea was that…the survivor's stories become collective stories, part of our New Zealand story."