New Zealand
1News

Women affected by Chch mosque attacks remember experiences with art

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
16 mins ago

Women affected by the Christchurch mosque attacks have come together to immortalise their experiences and pay tribute artistically.

Their pieces are now on display in an exhibition at Tūranga, Christchurch's central library.

"The idea was to have the survivors and supporters from [the] March 15 attacks to have a space, a safe space for healing," exhibition organiser Janneth Gil said.

She brought together a group of women for workshops where they explored photography and printmaking techniques, providing creative tools to help people through their grief and healing.

"Many of them chose different photographs from people who they lost, many of them chose trees or the Quran or things that gave them peace… all of them very deep and very meaningful," she said.

Noraini Abbas lost her son in the attack on March 15.

She used a photo from what would be their last holiday together, the two of them hugging at a waterfall.

The ink used for the art was also special, made from the ashes of all the floral tributes left around the city following the attacks.

"This work is not only made by the survivors, it's made by the whole community," Gil said.

This exhibition of their creations is called "Raising Sakinah", Sakinah meaning tranquillity and peace.

One of the artists, Badia Sabil, said it's special seeing the work on public display.

"To see this in a big library in New Zealand, and people can come and visit, it's amazing," she said.

The exhibition runs until May 21.

Gil hopes the women's stories take on a life of their own.

"My idea was that…the survivor's stories become collective stories, part of our New Zealand story."

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyArts and CultureTerrorism

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two South Island Lotto winners share $1 million

Two South Island Lotto winners share $1 million

Meanwhile Powerball has rolled over to $17 million.

12:14pm

Dame Sue Bagshaw steps aside after 28 years leading Chch youth health centre

Dame Sue Bagshaw steps aside after 28 years leading Chch youth health centre

She launched the service in 1995, her aim to turn the way Aotearoa cares for young people on its head.

Sat, Apr 22

2:05

'An incredible son' - Teacher's death sparks call for safety improvements

'An incredible son' - Teacher's death sparks call for safety improvements

Sat, Apr 22

2:36

'The Olympics of Dance' kick off in Auckland

'The Olympics of Dance' kick off in Auckland

Fri, Apr 21

2:20

Huge exhibits lifted from Canterbury Museum ahead of $205m revamp

Huge exhibits lifted from Canterbury Museum ahead of $205m revamp

Fri, Apr 21

1:49

Early morning quakes rattle Christchurch

Early morning quakes rattle Christchurch

Fri, Apr 21

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Good Sorts: Puketapu publican fuelling her town's cyclone recovery

2:36

Good Sorts: Puketapu publican fuelling her town's cyclone recovery

16 mins ago

Women affected by Chch mosque attacks remember experiences with art

2:00

Women affected by Chch mosque attacks remember experiences with art

10:24pm

Man fatally shot by police in Feilding after standoff

Man fatally shot by police in Feilding after standoff

9:47pm

Man arrested after Sydney dad allegedly shot dead in front of son

Man arrested after Sydney dad allegedly shot dead in front of son

9:23pm

Otago reburials give glimpse into gold mining past

Otago reburials give glimpse into gold mining past

8:44pm

American gymnast Simone Biles marries partner Jonathan Owens

American gymnast Simone Biles marries partner Jonathan Owens
1
2
3
4
5
6