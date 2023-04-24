New Zealand
Police name tramper who died after being hit by boulder on Mt Taranaki

12 mins ago
A file photo of Mount Taranaki with two hikers visible.

A file photo of Mount Taranaki with two hikers visible. (Source: istock.com)

Police have named the tramper who died after being struck by a boulder on Mt Taranaki yesterday afternoon.

He was Christoph Heinrich Huelsmann, 57, of Lower Hutt, a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Police extend their condolences to his family and friends," police said.

Huelsmann died at the scene after "loose scree from the slopes dislodged a large boulder" and struck him around 4pm yesterday, police said in an earlier statement.

His body was recovered by the police search and rescue team, assisted by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust team and members of the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

