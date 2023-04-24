Tramper dies after being struck by boulder on Mt Taranaki

A tramper has died after being struck by a boulder on Mt Taranaki yesterday afternoon.

The man died after "loose scree from the slopes dislodged a large boulder" and struck him around 4pm, police said.

He died at the scene.

"Taranaki Police would like to extend their condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased," police said.

The man's body was recovered by the police search and rescue team, assisted by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust team and members of the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team.

"Police would like to thank those who assisted in the recovery efforts."

The death will be referred to the coroner.