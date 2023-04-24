Petition launched over proposed changes to medicine law

A Gisborne woman living with terminal lung cancer is continuing her fight against proposed changes to the country’s medicine legislation, one signature at a time.

Last Friday, Theresa Zame set up a petition to amend the Therapeutic Products Bill, which is currently before a Select Committee.

The bill is set to replace the outdated Medicines Act 1981 but has raised eyebrows with a section of the community relying on life-saving medication from overseas.

Zame is one of those — importing unfunded cancer medication Tagrix from Bangladesh via a humanitarian business at a fraction of the price of other avenues.

Under proposed changes, it will become illegal for people in New Zealand to import medication from overseas, which Zame says will have a “devastating effect” on her chances of survival.

Her petition, which is available on the parliament website, is calling for a series of amendments to the bill.

Those include allowing patients to import prescription medications and changing the definition of ‘advertisement’ so that people can continue to talk about unfunded medicine without risk of penalty.

So far, Zame’s petition has clocked up more than 2000 signatures.

“I got the idea for the petition because I was trying to get hold of Members of Parliament, and I was having no luck,” she said.

“It’s tracking well, considering it’s just a mum in Gizzy.”

Zame has been supported in her fight by Patient Voice Aotearoa chair Malcolm Mulholland, who has labelled the bill “badly drafted”.

He previously told Local Democracy Reporting the government was trying to prevent New Zealand patients from receiving medications that weren’t fit for purpose, even though there wasn’t evidence to suggest this was an issue.

“The Government isn’t aware of the consequences of what it is they’re proposing.”

Zame and Mulholland plan to take the issue to parliament in person on June 7 with a march.

Mulholland has also prepared an open letter backed by a number of groups and organisations concerned about the proposed changes.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall is in charge of the bill but has turned down a previous request for comment, with her office saying it would not be appropriate while the bill remains before the Health Committee.

The minister will get a report from the Ministry of Health on submissions and proposed amendments in June.

By Matthew Rosenberg of Local Democracy Reporting

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.