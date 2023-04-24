Not again: Wellington's Water Whirler damaged by vandal

A $300,000 sculpture on Wellington’s waterfront has been damaged by vandalism - for the second time in five years.

The Water Whirler, by renowned artist Len Lye, features a tall pole that sprays water as it revolves and is brightly lit at night.

Wellington City Council said CCTV footage around midnight on Saturday showed a man swinging it around until it snapped.

“It’s just a piece of vandalism.”

He is part of a group of four men in the footage.

The sculpture had to be taken down and repaired in 2018 after a man swung on it until it snapped.

That incident was filmed by a bystander and the man, Hunter Macdonald, later admitted wilful damage and was sentenced to community work and told to pay $1000 in reparation.

The council spokesman said footage from Saturday night was of good quality and could be provided to police.

Wellington's Len Lye Water Whirler is being repaired. (Source: 1News)

Council would also have to consider further steps to protect the sculpture.

“I think we will be taking a closer look at how accessible it is.”