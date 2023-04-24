New Zealand
Not again: Wellington's Water Whirler damaged by vandal

32 mins ago
An empty space where Wellington's Len Lye Water Whirler used to sit

A $300,000 sculpture on Wellington’s waterfront has been damaged by vandalism - for the second time in five years.

The Water Whirler, by renowned artist Len Lye, features a tall pole that sprays water as it revolves and is brightly lit at night.

Wellington City Council said CCTV footage around midnight on Saturday showed a man swinging it around until it snapped.

“It’s just a piece of vandalism.”

He is part of a group of four men in the footage.

The sculpture had to be taken down and repaired in 2018 after a man swung on it until it snapped.

That incident was filmed by a bystander and the man, Hunter Macdonald, later admitted wilful damage and was sentenced to community work and told to pay $1000 in reparation.

The council spokesman said footage from Saturday night was of good quality and could be provided to police.

Wellington's Len Lye Water Whirler is being repaired.

Council would also have to consider further steps to protect the sculpture.

“I think we will be taking a closer look at how accessible it is.”

