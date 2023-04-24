World
Associated Press

Fire-breathing dragon bursts into flames at Disneyland show

39 mins ago
Dragon bursts into flames during popular Disneyland show.

Dragon bursts into flames during popular Disneyland show. (Source: Associated Press)

Spectators at Disneyland's popular 'Fantasmic!' show got a shock this weekend when the feature's fire-breathing animatronic dragon suddenly burst into flames.

No injuries were reported following the blaze on Saturday night (local time) at the Southern California theme park, the Anaheim Fire Department said.

Ryan Laux, a frequent Disneyland visitor, said fire has always been a part of the presentation. But he said he knew something was awry when when flames didn't come from where they usually do.

“The head started going on fire instead of the fire projecting out,” said Laux, who lives in Los Angeles and captured the blaze on video.

The show was stopped almost immediately “and then right after that, the dragon started catching fire and the whole body was up in flames,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The show takes place twice nightly near the park's famous Tom Sawyer Island. The climax features Mickey Mouse battling a giant dragon named Maleficent.

Laux said Mickey vanished from the stage as soon as the dragon's head became engulfed in flames.

The extent of the damage wasn't immediately known.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ex-Disney staffer claims to have taken 500 'upskirt' videos

Ex-Disney staffer claims to have taken 500 'upskirt' videos

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, worked at the Star Wars gift shop inside Disney World's Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida until his recent arrest on one count of video voyeurism.

8:21am

Meghan slams reports of King Charles row over racism letter

Meghan slams reports of King Charles row over racism letter

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago."

5:20am

Cruise line let passenger's body decompose, lawsuit says

Cruise line let passenger's body decompose, lawsuit says

11:51am

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

Sat, Apr 22

Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

Sat, Apr 22

'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing

'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing

Sat, Apr 22

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Newcastle routs Tottenham 6-1, boosts Champions League hopes

Newcastle routs Tottenham 6-1, boosts Champions League hopes

39 mins ago

Fire-breathing dragon bursts into flames at Disneyland show

Fire-breathing dragon bursts into flames at Disneyland show

52 mins ago

Inquiries ongoing after police shoot man dead in Feilding

0:30

Inquiries ongoing after police shoot man dead in Feilding

55 mins ago

Motorists honk, yell at protesters as Wellington commuters delayed

Motorists honk, yell at protesters as Wellington commuters delayed

8:26am

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

8:21am

Ex-Disney staffer claims to have taken 500 'upskirt' videos

Ex-Disney staffer claims to have taken 500 'upskirt' videos
1
2
3
4
5
6