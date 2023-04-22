Business
Tens of thousands flock to first Auckland Home Show in three years

By Nicole Bremner, 1News Reporter
7:30pm

The Auckland Home Show has been welcomed back after a three-and-a-half year absence by hordes of home enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest trends.

The popular show is back at the Auckland Showgrounds for the first time since 2019 after a series of delays and setbacks which began with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of exhibitors have turned out for this year's four day event which showcases a vast array of products, appliances, décor ideas and trends, and also includes a range of seminars and workshops.

More than 40,000 visitors are expected to attend this year's event and generate an estimated $30m in revenue for the exhibitors.

1News spoke to several exhibitors who were delighted to be back again after the lengthy break.

"It's great to be back after three and a half years. We really rely on the Home Show and use it to showcase new products," said tap importer Malcolm Box. "It's really a very important part of our marketing."

Several exhibitors told 1News they are dealing with a raft of issues that make day to day business more complicated.

They cited ongoing supply chain issues, staff shortages and the additional demand created by insurance claims lodged in the wake of Auckland's recent catastrophic weather events.

Showgoers also expressed caution about embarking on large building and renovation projects given the pressure of workforce and supply issues facing the sector.

The large turnout suggests the Kiwis obsession with houses and DIY remains intact.

But recent price hikes in building products and tools may mean some take a more cautious approach to their next endeavours.

5 mins ago

Cyber crime risk in the Pacific will get worse - experts

2:26

Cyber crime risk in the Pacific will get worse - experts

33 mins ago

Dame Sue Bagshaw steps aside after 28 years leading Chch youth health centre

2:05

Dame Sue Bagshaw steps aside after 28 years leading Chch youth health centre

58 mins ago

Meghan wrote letter to King Charles over racial bias concerns

Meghan wrote letter to King Charles over racial bias concerns

